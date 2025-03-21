NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lifted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

NIKE Stock Down 1.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.