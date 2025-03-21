NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94. NICE has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.