NFI Group (NFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NFI Group (TSE: NFI):

3/17/2025 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

3/6/2025 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NFI Group Price Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.91 and a 1-year high of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

