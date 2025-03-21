NFI Group (NFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NFI Group (TSE: NFI):
- 3/17/2025 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2025 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.
- 3/6/2025 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NFI Group Price Performance
TSE:NFI opened at C$12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.91 and a 1-year high of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.