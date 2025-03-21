NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.12 EPS

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($7.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($5.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.80 million. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 36.28%.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NYSE NEUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. 2,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. NeueHealth has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Insider Activity at NeueHealth

In other news, CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330.08. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,130.87. The trade was a 17.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,033 shares of company stock valued at $774,560. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

