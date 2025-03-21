NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,738 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 13.4% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 13,747.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,248 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,088,000 after acquiring an additional 354,273 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,129 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,020,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

