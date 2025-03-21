NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,261,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,267,357,000 after purchasing an additional 199,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $738,280,000 after buying an additional 453,324 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,948,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $228,492,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,282. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $6,252,759. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

