Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
