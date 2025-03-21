Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

