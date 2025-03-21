Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BellRing Brands worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,903,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,646,000 after acquiring an additional 380,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,388,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,202,000 after acquiring an additional 457,796 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $70.42 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 79,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $6,091,398.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,707,670.24. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

View Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.