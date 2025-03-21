Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.