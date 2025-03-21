Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 8,569 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,399,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,701,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %

DPZ stock opened at $466.05 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.78 and a 200 day moving average of $439.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.