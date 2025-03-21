Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 39,969 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of MFA Financial worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 174,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

