Natixis Advisors LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Insperity by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 131,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

