Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 37,422 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of CAE worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,459,000 after buying an additional 221,205 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $24,207,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $13,763,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CAE by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAE. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

