Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

MMSI stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,300.81. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

