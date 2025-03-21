National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:POW FY2025 Earnings

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.31.

TSE:POW opened at C$50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.16.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

