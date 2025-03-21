MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MVO opened at $6.53 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

