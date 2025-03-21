MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 505 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

KOF stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

