MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,931,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,602,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,771,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 647,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 626,467 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

