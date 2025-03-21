Morgan Stanley Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $120.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.68. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,159,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,872.80. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

