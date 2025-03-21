Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.70 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 46.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

