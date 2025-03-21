Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 307500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monument Mining

Monument Mining Stock Performance

Monument Mining Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$95.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.