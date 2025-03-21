Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 307500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monument Mining
Monument Mining Stock Performance
Monument Mining Company Profile
Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monument Mining
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.