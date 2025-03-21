Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.54 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 159.24 ($2.06). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,276,265 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £295.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.92.

Get Montanaro European Smaller alerts:

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.