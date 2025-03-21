Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.54 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 159.24 ($2.06). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,276,265 shares changing hands.
Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £295.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.92.
Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile
Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.
We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.
