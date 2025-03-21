Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

