Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on February 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 12/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/19/2024.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.