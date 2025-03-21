Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,522 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after buying an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,906,000 after buying an additional 341,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,458,000 after buying an additional 326,177 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

