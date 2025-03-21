Mindset Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

