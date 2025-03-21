Mindset Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,224. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Read Our Latest Report on BB

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.