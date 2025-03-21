Mindset Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.56.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $759.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.11 and its 200 day moving average is $319.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

