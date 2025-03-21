Mindset Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $366,896,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after buying an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $120,116,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 682,457 shares during the period. Finally, Talos Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,347,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
