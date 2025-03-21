Millrose Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,281 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 805% compared to the typical volume of 252 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Price Performance

In other news, insider Garett Rosenblum acquired 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya bought 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,879.70. The trade was a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $24.75 on Friday. Millrose Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

