Millrose Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,281 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 805% compared to the typical volume of 252 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $24.75 on Friday. Millrose Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.
Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
