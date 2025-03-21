MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 17,399 shares.The stock last traded at $5.59 and had previously closed at $5.57.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

