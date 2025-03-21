Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,515,290.80. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total value of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total transaction of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total transaction of $2,473,417.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total transaction of $2,138,091.48.

Shares of TEAM opened at $226.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.77 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.77.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

