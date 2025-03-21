M&G (LON:MNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Shares of LON MNG traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 217.70 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,216,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,187,199. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 184 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.90 ($3.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. M&G’s payout ratio is 285.20%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

