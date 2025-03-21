M&G (LON:MNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%.

M&G Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MNG traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 217.07 ($2.81). The stock had a trading volume of 350,110,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 184 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.90 ($3.11).

M&G Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

