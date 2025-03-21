Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.35 ($5.82) and last traded at €5.35 ($5.82). Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.40 ($5.87).

Metro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.70.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

