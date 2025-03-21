Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in or are significantly investing in the development of virtual worlds and related technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain. These companies aim to capitalize on building the digital infrastructure for immersive online experiences by integrating physical and digital realities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,364,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,462,871. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,036. The company has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 424,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 52 week low of $128.76 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.83.

