Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 799.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 909,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 808,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

