Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 199,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 450,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

