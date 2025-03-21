Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

