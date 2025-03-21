MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Earnings Results

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.23, RTT News reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

MediWound Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $17.05 on Friday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

