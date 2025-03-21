Medical Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, Walmart, and Aditxt are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that primarily operate within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and medical device manufacturers. They represent an investment in businesses involved in the research, development, production, and distribution of medical products and services, and are often considered a key component of portfolios that emphasize healthcare innovation and development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $819.26. 1,111,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $832.05 and a 200-day moving average of $841.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $502.21. 1,642,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,910. The stock has a market cap of $459.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.11 and its 200 day moving average is $549.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $20.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. 8,287,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,278. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.57.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. 7,622,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,836,057. The firm has a market cap of $689.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Aditxt (ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Shares of Aditxt stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,262,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $54,500.00.

