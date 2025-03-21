MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 723 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $20.11.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
