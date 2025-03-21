Matthew David Feierstein Sells 8,963 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $89,809.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,408,089 shares in the company, valued at $24,129,051.78. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 15,837 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $158,686.74.

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $55,515.91.

On Monday, February 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,908.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $220,534.81.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 919.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

