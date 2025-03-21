Mathew Watson Sells 3,182 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $443,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $678,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Best Buy by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,249 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 116,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

