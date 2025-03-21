Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,719,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after buying an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.15.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,598,794. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,094,370 shares of company stock valued at $294,900,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

