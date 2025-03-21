Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 979 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 701.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,927,663.66. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $192.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 714.56 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

