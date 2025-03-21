Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,165 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after acquiring an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,935,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,429 shares of company stock worth $50,065,812. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.23 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

