Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

