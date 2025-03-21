Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 585,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 136,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 123,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.