Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $103,245.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,537.36. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,435,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.